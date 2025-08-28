U-Special buses back in city, to cover 67 DU colleges

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday re-launched the U-Special bus service for students of Delhi University as part of efforts to provide a student-friendly travel option.

She also said that her government is "working seriously" to provide students with concessional passes in Metro trains.

The U-Special bus service was launched with 25 buses covering 67 DU colleges and other educational institutions. The electric buses under the service will operate on over 25 routes, stopping at important destinations like Metro stations.

"While the previous government used to make U-turns, our government is always in forward gear, taking Delhi forward," Gupta said.

U-Special buses used to be a lifeline of the university, in which thousands of students commuted to their colleges, but the service was stopped, she noted.

The number of U-Special buses will be increased regularly, she said, adding that her government was moving forward step-by-step to fight pollution, and the e-buses with zero pollution would help in it.

She said in the last six months, the BJP government has been working hard to take Delhi forward and make life easier for its people.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said all the U-Special buses were electric and air conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras and panic buttons for the safety of students. The students can also listen to their favourite songs in these buses using QR codes, he added.

Citing demands from students for concessional passes in Metro trains, Gupta said the government was 'working seriously' on the matter.