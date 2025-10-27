UAE Land Forces' Commander on India visit, briefed on 'Op Sindoor'

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, is currently visiting India aiming to boost bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in areas of training and capability enhancement.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The Commander of the United Arab Emirates Land Forces is undertaking an official visit to India from October 27-28, it said in a statement.

"This high-level visit is set to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the areas of training and capability enhancement," it said.

It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to "further strengthen and deepen" their longstanding defence partnership, the ministry said.

During the visit, he was also briefed by the director general, information system and the Army Design Bureau on India’s defence capabilities and artificial intelligence roadmap for the Indian Army, it said.

On Tuesday, the visiting military leader will lay wreath at the National War Memorial. Later in the day, he would visit the DRDO and receive detailed briefing on various indigenous weapon and equipment platforms, officials said.

He will also interact with Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO.

The Commander will also interact with representatives of Indian defence industries to discuss issues of mutual interest.

His visit marks an "important milestone" in the defence cooperation between UAE and India, the ministry said.

"It will further solidify the already robust defence ties, paving the way for a stronger, future-ready partnership in military engagement and regional security cooperation," it said. PTI KND NB