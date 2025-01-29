UAE National Guard Command visits India, to enhance training collaboration with ICG

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A high-level delegation of the United Arab Emirates National Guard Command (UAE-NGC) is currently visiting India to enhance training collaboration and capacity building through interactions with the Indian Coast Guard's establishments, officials said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Staff Khalid Obaid Thani Al Shamsi, Acting Commander, Coast Guard Group, UAE, is leading the delegation, which is visiting India from Jan 26-31.

"The visit is aimed at enhancing training collaboration and capacity building through interactions with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) training establishments," a senior official said.

During the visit, the Acting Commander paid a courtesy call on the Director General, ICG in New Delhi.

This was followed by a bilateral meeting co-chaired by the Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), ICG, and the Acting Commander, UAE NGC, the official said.

The meeting focused on discussing modalities for bolstering mutual cooperation and strengthening ties between the maritime agencies, with particular emphasis on training cooperation, professional exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives across core Coast Guard functions.

As part of the programme, the delegation will be visiting ICG training establishments in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, including the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

The visits aim to familiarise the delegation with the training infrastructure and curriculum offered by the ICG, including courses on oil pollution preparedness, response and cooperation (OPRC), MRCC operations, and maritime search and rescue operations, which are regularly conducted for personnel from friendly foreign countries, the ICG said.

The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the UAE to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and contribute to maritime safety and security in the region, it said. PTI KND RHL