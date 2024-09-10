UAE parliamentary delegation visits Jamia Hamdard to strengthen academic ties

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A UAE parliamentary delegation, led by Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, visited Jamia Hamdard to explore academic collaborations between the institutions of UAE and the university, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The delegation included prominent officials and academics such as Marwan Almuhairi, Sara Fleknaz and others. They were accompanied by former Indian Ambassador Zikrur Rahman.

During their visit on September 7, the focus was on strengthening educational ties. Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi emphasized the strong relationship between India and the UAE and expressed interest in potential collaborations with both public and private institutions.

Jamia Hamdard's Vice Chancellor M. Afshar Alam showcased the university's programs and research through a presentation, highlighting opportunities for cultural and academic exchanges.

Both sides concluded the meeting with a commitment to pursue future collaborations, aiming to enhance educational partnerships between India and the UAE.