UAPA accused hospitalised after consuming overdose of antidepressant pills

Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) An accused in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case was admitted to a hospital here in serious condition on Wednesday after he allegedly consumed an overdose of antidepressant pills, police said.

Allan Shuhaib, accused of having Maoist links, was found in a critical condition at a house in Kakkanad area after allegedly consuming an overdose of antidepressant medication, police added.

"He is suspected to have consumed at least 30 such pills," a police official told PTI.

The man was rushed to a hospital and admitted in the intensive care unit, police said.

The police have initiated a probe into the incident and said a suicide attempt can be confirmed only after a thorough examination.

According to local media reports, Shuhaib reportedly sent a message to some of his friends prior to taking an overdose of the medication.

A law student, Shuhaib was arrested by the Kerala police under the UAPA four years ago, following discovery of banned Maoist pamphlets and books in his possession.

He was granted bail later. PTI LGK SS