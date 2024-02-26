UAPA case accused held in Kerala for sporting fake police sticker on car

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have arrested a native of Tamil Nadu, who was out on bail in various UAPA cases registered by the NIA, after he was found travelling in a car with fake police stickers.

The man and his associates had reached Vattiyoorkavu here on Sunday to settle his marital dispute at a mosque, police said.

Sadiq Basha (40), and three others were arrested for using police stickers on their private car.

"He came here to settle his marital dispute with the help of jamaath members of a mosque. When we came to know of it, we went to the spot and found this car with the sticker. Upon enquiry, we found that those were fake stickers and registered a case," police said.

A case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including section 417 (cheating) and section 117 (C) of the Kerala Police Act (impersonating a police officer) have been registered against the accused.

The accused is suspected to be part of the now-banned Popular Front of India, they said.

"We have contacted the Tamil Nadu police for further details," they added.