UAPA case: Chargesheet filed against seven in J-K court

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) A chargesheet under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been filed against seven terror associates in a court here.

The chargesheet pertains to a case registered at Khanyar police station under the UAPA act, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said eight accused were involved in the case, including a Pakistani terrorist operating under the code name Usman, who was killed in a police encounter.

"Charges have been formally filed against the seven individuals for their involvement in various terror-related activities, while an abate challan has been submitted in connection with the deceased Pakistani terrorist," he added.