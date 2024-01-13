UAPA, property attachment acted as deterrents to terror support in J-K: Police

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Strict implementation of the stringent UAPA and attachment of properties of terror sympathisers have acted as a deterrent and helped bring down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said here Saturday.

The officer, who did not wish to be named, also said that a change of heart among the people has brought about a huge improvement in the situation.

"We have launched a multi-pronged crackdown on terror and terror networks. Apart from neutralising terrorists, hundreds of their sympathisers, OGWs, have been arrested. We have started attaching properties of those who support terror voluntarily. This has acted as a deterrent," he told PTI during an interaction.

He said the strict implementation of the rule of law has dealt a big blow to the terror ecosystem. "Violence has drastically come down after police started to strictly implement the rule of law," the officer added.

Over the last couple of years, police have cracked down on overground workers or terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir, booking them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Hundreds of properties, including those of militants and terror associates, worth crores of rupees have also been attached as part of the crackdown.

The officer added that the people have understood the futility of violence.

"They want to go on with their normal, routine lives and want to reap dividends of peace. We have seen the impact of the maintenance of peace. Life is going on normally, businesses are flourishing, educational institutions are running normally, and tourism has achieved new heights," he said.

The senior officer said upgrading police stations and deploying specially trained police personnel have lent a huge help to area domination exercises and keeping a watch on inimical elements.

"This has helped in maintaining peace," he added.

Crediting low recruitment of local youngsters into terror ranks as another main reason for the decline in violence, the officer said the youths of Kashmir have understood that nothing can be achieved by picking up arms.

Recently, at the annual year-end press conference of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Director General of Police R R Swain had said while 130 youngsters had joined the militant ranks in 2022, the number dropped to 20 in 2023.

On the issue of targeted killings, the senior police officer cited above said terrorists adopt this strategy to create disturbances and hamper peace.

"We have devised a counter-strategy and taken several steps, including issuing strict SOPs within the department," he said.

The officer further said while 'hybrid militants' were active in the Valley, their numbers were on the decline.

On reports of militants in Jammu and Kashmir using new technologies, he said there are countermeasures for all new technologies.

"We are capable enough to counter any such measure. If there is some new technology, security agencies also work on that and find ways to counter it," he told PTI.

The officer also said that security forces have succeeded to a large extent in stopping the infiltration of terrorists and arms and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir valley.

"There has been less or no snowfall this time due to which there could be attempts to send more infiltrators. But we are on alert. We have maintained a strong and strict (counter-infiltration) grid," the officer said. PTI SSB IJT