UAPA provisions invoked against arrested student activist-journalist; probe transferred to ATS

Nagpur, May 16 (PTI) The Nagpur police has booked arrested student activist-cum-journalist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the probe has been transferred to the city unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad, a senior official said on Friday.

Sydeek (26) was arrested by Lakadganj police on May 7 from a hotel here after his online activities were placed under surveillance, the official said.

His online activities include provocative posts and an image showing him holding a firearm, following which he was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the Government of India), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riots), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (statements conducive to public mischief).

"His house in Kerala was raided on May 11, which led to recovery of incriminating documents. We have now added sections 38 and 39 of UAPA dealing with membership of terrorist organisation and providing support to such outfits. The case, which was initially lodged at Lakadganj police station, has now been transferred to Nagpur ATS," the official said.

While Sydeek claims to be an independent journalist and head of Kerala chapter of Democratic Students Union, the official alleged he was an "active urban operative of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist)".

Sydeek was allegedly involved in mobilising funds, attempting to launch a journal titled Nazariya, and working to form covert student groups to further Maoist ideology, the official claimed. PTI COR BNM