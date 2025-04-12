UAV crash: Injured DSC jawan succumbs to injuries at military hospital in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) A Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawan, who was critically injured when an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Army on surveillance mission crashed at an airfield in Jammu two days ago, succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials on Saturday said.

Naik Surender, a resident of Kathua district, was on duty at a tower at the technical airport on Thursday and suffered critical burn injuries following the incident, they said.

The UAV hit the tower while landing inside the technical airport at Satwari and burst into flames before scattering into multiple pieces on the ground, the officials said.

The technical airport is part of the Jammu airport designated for operations of the Indian Air Force's chopper unit.

The officials said that the soldier was admitted to the military hospital in Satwari but lost the battle for life on Friday, adding his body is being shifted to his native place for last rites.

The police have started investigations under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), they said. PTI TAS AS AS