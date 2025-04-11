UAV undertaking surveillance crashes at Airport in Jammu, Soldier injured

Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), deployed for surveillance, crashed at the airfield in Jammu, leaving a soldier injured, officials said.

The incident occurred when the UAV was landing at the airfield after carrying out a routine sortie, they said, adding that the injured soldier has been hospitalised.

The UAV hit a tower inside the area and crashed to the ground on Thursday night, they said.

The technical airport is part of the Jammu airport, designated for operations of the Indian Air Force's chopper unit.