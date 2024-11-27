Uber's new safety feature allows riders to record audio

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) In a bid to enhance rider and driver safety, Uber on Wednesday introduced a series of initiatives, including an audio recording feature on its app and a "Women Rider Preference" (WRP) option, particularly during late-night rides.

Advertisment

The WRP feature allows female drivers to accept rides exclusively from female passengers.

Uber said that riders can now record audio during trips if they feel "uncomfortable or concerned about their safety." "The audio recordings will be encrypted, ensuring they are inaccessible to both drivers and passengers, and will only be accessed if submitted as part of a safety report. The feature complies with India’s one-party consent law and is available nationwide for both riders and drivers," Uber said in a statement.

The audio recordings, which Uber said is an "industry first" feature, will automatically get deleted from Uber's system after a specific period.

Advertisment

Another industry first feature, WRP will allow female drivers to accept rides only from female riders, which will be useful during the late night hours.

Uber, however, didn't disclose the number of women drivers on its platform.

This feature is already live in all Indian cities and it has facilitated over 21,000 trips so far, the statement said.

Advertisment

"The WRP feature helps female earners prioritise their safety, drive for longer hours, and boost their earnings," Uber stated.

Uber said it has partnered with Bengaluru-based NGO, Durga, dedicated to promoting gender equity and safety.

"This partnership will include virtual sessions for drivers to understand and address the unique safety concerns of women riders, fostering respectful experience for all," it stated.

Advertisment

Uber said riders can use the 'Safety Preferences' option to automatically activate tech-driven safety features on every trip, allowing them to customise their safety settings.

"From automatically sharing trip details with trusted contacts to enabling audio recording and RideCheck alerts, riders can tailor safety features based on time or location, such as late-night trips or rides from specific areas. This one-stop destination within the app ensures a safer and more personalised experience for every trip," Uber said.

Sooraj Nair, head of Uber India and South Asia's safety operations, said the SOS feature will connect a rider with the Maharashtra Police's control room and critical trip details will be shared with the police.

Advertisment

"Technology testing of this feature is complete. In fact, the feature is live in the pilot capacity in Maharashtra," Nair said, adding that the SOS option will be soon rolled out in other cities. PTI KK NSK