UCC bill brought to distract attention from people's issues: Oppn leaders

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Several Muslim MPs on Tuesday said the Uniform Civil Code bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly will not work in a diverse country like India and has been brought only to "polarise" society ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling BJP welcomed the bill, saying the UCC is part of the "constitutional vision" and the Pushkar Singh Dhami government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the promise made by “our ancestors”.

However, leaders of several opposition parties alleged that the bill has been brought to distract the attention of people from issues like price rise, unemployment and crimes against women and the "failure" of the government on these fronts.

Samajwadi Party MP S T Hassan questioned the need for bringing such legislation.

"What has been happening for 76 years should continue. This has only be brought to polarise ahead of elections," he said.

Opposing the uniform civil code bill, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the country's beauty is its pluralism and the "BJP hates it".

AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal said, "Our country is like a beautiful garden and its diversity is its beauty." "When they do not succeed, then they try to bring out something new like this and to attract the attention of people. The Uniform Civil Code is brought to please Modi ji, but it will not work in India and needs to be thrown in the dustbin," he said.

Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali said the UCC Bill is nothing but "BJP’s agenda for (Lok Sabha) 2024 (elections)".

"The state has no right to bring UCC, it comes under the power of central government. Since they (BJP) are failing, they brought UCC; nothing is going to happen," Danish Ali said.

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi said the BJP wants to colour the entire country with one colour even when the country is known for its diversity and myriad hues.

"It is not good for the country," he said, adding that how can they enforce uniformity.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Modi government ruled for 10 years so "why is it that all these things are coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections".

"This is because the government does not have to answer questions on economic inequality, unemployment and price rise and rising crimes against women.

"If they do not do this, then how will they distract the country and they will not succeed in doing so," she said.

"New trivial issues will be unleashed till the time of (Lok Sabha) elections so that there is no discussion on issues like unemployment, inflation, economic disparity, agriculture," Shrinate said.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Rafek Kumar said that every issue is brought up by the BJP "keeping in mind the elections".

"No issue of BJP is without political motivation," he said, adding that the government should bring everyone on board on an issue like UCC.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposed the UCC Bill, calling it an interference in religious matters. It also questioned the relevance of the Bill when it exempts the tribal population of the state.

"Basically, there is no use of such kind of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) when you are yourself saying that certain communities will be exempted from the Act. Then where is the uniformity? "UCC means that the same laws should be implemented on each and every citizen of the state," Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, executive committee member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board told PTI.

"How can there be uniformity when you have exempted a few communities from it? Our legal committee will study the draft and will decide accordingly," he said, TMC MP Dola Sen said the voters will have the last word on the BJP's actions.

"PM Modi is the self-appointed guardian (of the people of India). He can do anything. So, why make a big deal out of the Uttarakhand issue? We the people of India, as per the Constitution, will tell the last word in 2024 (referring to Lok Sabha polls)," she did.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said the proposed UCC will have no meaning outside the state.

"If a law is limited to a state, how can it be a Uniform Civil Code," the Congress leaders said.

However, Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee chairman Mohsin Raza said that the UCC is a solution to many problems and is necessary for the welfare of the people and the country. He alleged the opposition is resisting it due to their appeasement politics.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said that a Uniform Civil Code doesn't mean that it is anti-Muslim.

"It is for strengthening the country's unity. My party supports it, and it should be brought in Parliament too," he said.

The BJP reminded those opposing the UCC that Article 44 of the Constitution stipulates that the "State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

UCC is part of the "constitutional vision", BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli asserted.

“This is the vision of the Constitution which is pending implementation. BJP has certainly stood for what is in the Constitution,” he said.

“Makers of the Constitution had discussed the matter (UCC) several times before putting in a provision for this. Dhami ji, our government and party leaders are fulfilling the promise of our ancestors under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji,” senior BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly the Uniform Civil Code bill, the first such move in any state after Independence that could be followed by similar legislation in other BJP-run states.

The hill state’s small tribal community is exempted from the proposed law, which also mandates registration of live-in relationships.

Children born of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and deserted women will be entitled to maintenance from their partners.

Coming just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 bill ticks off an important item on the BJP’s ideological agenda - a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. PTI SKC SKC RT RT RT