UCC has same team spirit as sports: Modi

Dehradun, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which was implemented in Uttarakhand a day ago, has the same non-discriminatory team spirit as sports.

Advertisment

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium here, he congratulated the Uttarakhand government for implementing the UCC and described it as a "historic step".

"UCC has the same team spirit as sports and discriminates against none," Modi said.

The spirit of sports goes against any discrimination. Collective effort is the mantra behind every victory and every medal. The same is the spirit of UCC, he said.

Advertisment

The prime minister said he also sometimes calls the UCC, the secular civil code.

"The UCC will become the foundation of a dignified life to our mothers and daughters. It will give strength to democracy and the spirit of the constitution," he said.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in independent India to implement the law.

Advertisment

The UCC gives priority to protection of personal rights and regulates the laws on marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, among others in the state.

The Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, which applies to all residents of the state irrespective of their religion, also bans polygamy and child marriage.

The Act, however, does not apply to the Scheduled Tribes notified under Articles 342 and 366 (25) of the Constitution and persons and communities protected under Part XXI. PTI ALM ZMN