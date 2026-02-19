UCC in Gujarat will create progressive and equality-based legal framework: Former SC judge Desai

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat will create a "progressive and equality-based legal framework," retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai said on Thursday.

She is the chairperson of the high-level committee set up on February 4 last year by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to examine the need for UCC in the state and prepare a draft of the code.

A meeting of the high-level committee was held in New Delhi on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Justice Desai. The current status, progress and various aspects of the draft UCC were discussed in detail during the meeting, an official state government release said.

"The implementation of the UCC in the state will create a progressive and equality-based legal framework, and every citizen will get equal justice and rights," the release quoted Desai as saying.

"The draft laws prepared by the committee so far were reviewed in this meeting, with a special emphasis on subjects like marriage, divorce, inheritance rights and adoption laws. The committee also stressed that interests of all communities are being kept in mind while preparing the draft with the aim of maintaining social harmony," the release added.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff. PTI KA PD BNM