UCC should take everyone into confidence, shouldn't lead to differences: Bhagwat

Mumbai (PTI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and it should not lead to differences.

He was speaking during an interaction at an event to mark the RSS's centenary.

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said that in deals, there is a give and take. "It should be win-win...we have to ensure we are not at a loss." To a question on the demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said the award's prestige will increase if it is given to Savarkar.

Bhagwat also said that ''achche din'' (good days) for the RSS came because of the hard work of the volunteers and commitment to ideological policies.