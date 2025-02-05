UCC unacceptable, staunchly oppose discrimination based on food choice: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said his party has always maintained that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is unacceptable to it and asserted that they "staunchly oppose" discrimination on the basis of what people eat.

In a statement issued here, the MP from West Bengal's Asansol said he and his party "staunchly oppose" any legislation that discriminates against people based on what they eat.

"My party All India Trinamool Congress has always maintained that the BJP's plan for a UCC is unacceptable to us as that party's politics and ideology solely rely on discrimination and polarisation," the actor-turned politician said.

"We are open to listening to the views of the government but we staunchly oppose any legislation that discriminates against people based on what they choose to eat, how they practise their faith and who they choose to love," he added.

Sinha said the country needs a "healing touch".

"Our country needs a healing touch and what we definitely do not need are the divisive and hate-driven ideas of the BJP. I forever stand committed to fight for the rights of every Indian as guaranteed under our Constitution," he said.

The statement came a day after reports surfaced that Sinha pitched for a ban on non-vegetarian food and supported the UCC brought by the Uttarakhand government.