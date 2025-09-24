UCC will clear path for Sabarimala temple administration, says Suresh Gopi

Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 24 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi has said he hoped the long-debated Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be brought into force in the country, arguing it could open the way for a national framework to oversee the administration of temples, including Sabarimala.

Speaking at his "kalunk sabha" outreach programme in Mevida in this district on Tuesday evening, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism suggested that such a framework could help regulate religious institutions more effectively.

"The moment the UCC comes into being, it will pave the path for what is needed by different communities," he told participants, adding that a structured system could eventually cover Sabarimala as well as many other temples across India.

"If a dedicated Devaswom Department is set up, then such matters can be regulated. No one can say this will not happen. And it's not just Sabarimala-- there are many other temples of a similar kind," he said.

Responding to a query from a participant at the interaction about what would happen to Sabarimala after the UCC is implemented, the union minister said that it would become the basic law, and what followed would probably be a national system for the administration of temples, such as a 'Hindu Religious Consortium' or 'Hindu Religious Administration.' He also emphasised the need for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, saying it would benefit the state in the future.

"If AIIMS comes to the state, it will be a turning point for Kerala. If I cannot ensure it, I will not come back to seek votes. For this, the state government must cooperate. I personally told the chief minister at Cliff House to allocate land in Alappuzha.

"If he accompanies me by helicopter, I can show him 300 acres of Udaya Studio land along with another 300 acres nearby. An AIIMS here will benefit neighbouring districts as well, and also boost tourism in Kumarakom," the union minister of state said.

He added that it would also benefit people travelling from Kottayam to Madurai via Kumarakom.