UCC will clear path for Sabarimala temple administration, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 24 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi has said he hoped the long-debated Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be brought into force in the country, arguing it could open the way for a national framework to oversee the administration of temples, including Sabarimala.

Responding to this remark by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev said the statement was made with "narrow-minded political interests in mind".

Speaking at his "kalunk sabha" outreach programme in Mevida in this district on Tuesday evening, Gopi suggested that the national framework could help regulate religious institutions more effectively.

"The moment the UCC comes into being, it will pave the path for what is needed by different communities," he told participants, adding that a structured system could eventually cover Sabarimala as well as many other temples across India.

"If a dedicated Devaswom Department is set up, then such matters can be regulated. No one can say this will not happen. And it's not just Sabarimala-- there are many other temples of a similar kind," he said.

Responding to a query from a participant at the interaction about what would happen to Sabarimala after the UCC is implemented, the union minister said it would become the basic law, and what followed would probably be a national system for the administration of temples, such as a 'Hindu Religious Consortium' or 'Hindu Religious Administration.' He also emphasised the need for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, saying it would benefit the state in the future.

"If AIIMS comes to the state, it will be a turning point for Kerala. If I cannot ensure it, I will not come back to seek votes. For this, the state government must cooperate. I personally told the chief minister at Cliff House to allocate land in Alappuzha.

"If he accompanies me by helicopter, I can show him 300 acres of Udaya Studio land along with another 300 acres nearby. An AIIMS here will benefit neighbouring districts as well, and also boost tourism in Kumarakom," the union minister of state said.

He added that it would also benefit people travelling from Kottayam to Madurai via Kumarakom.

Rajeev said that Gopi's suggestion of Alappuzha as a location for AIIMS was "an attempt to create unnecessary controversy" on the issue after state had given a proposal citing Kozhikode as the ideal site for the medical institute and also earmarked and acquired land for the same.

He said that when Kerala asked for an AIIMS, a central delegation visited the state following which four locations were suggested as ideal places to set up the institute.

However, the central government said that one location should be suggested and land for the same should also be earmarked.

"We suggested Kozhikode as the location and gave a proposal indicating the land earmarked for setting up the AIIMS. After that, it was for the Centre to inform us whether the land or location were unsuitable," he said.

Instead of doing that, a central minister suggested a different location for the AIIMS, a BJP leader recommended another site for it and another party member asked that it be set up at some other place, Rajeev said.

Rajeev further said that the Centre ignored the state's demand, did not make any announcement, despite the exercise carried out by it, and allowed AIIMS in various other places after Kerala had requested for it.

"They now decided to create an unnecessary argument over the location as they realised that the discrimination shown by them would be discussed by people of Kerala," he claimed. PTI HMP HMP ROH