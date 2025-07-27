‘Udaipur Files’ producer Amit Jani granted Y-category security

New Delhi: Filmmaker and producer Amit Jani, whose upcoming release Udaipur Files – Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder has courted controversy, has been granted Y-category security by the Government of India.

Jani announced the upgrade in a post on his X account on Sunday, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their prompt action.

उदयपुर फाइल्स के इस पोस्टर से जिनको तकलीफ है बस वो इतना बता दें इसमें गलत क्या है और झूठ क्या है? देश इस पोस्टर पर अपनी राय कमेंट में दे #UdaipurFilespic.twitter.com/Jl89wRyry2 — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) July 26, 2025

The security enhancement comes amid legal challenges to the film’s release.

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the Delhi High Court to hear on July 28 the petitions filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohammad Javed (an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case).

Both petitioners have sought to quash the Centre’s July 21 decision allowing the film to be released, subject to six cuts and a revised disclaimer.

The Supreme Court noted that the producers had accepted the Centre’s conditions and that the CBFC had already certified the film with 55 suggested cuts.

Recording this submission, the bench declared the producers’ appeal “infructuous” but did not rule on the merits of Madani and Javed’s objections.

It simply asked the Delhi High Court to proceed with the writ petitions on July 28 and reserved the right to consider additional arguments or pass any appropriate orders.

The Delhi High Court had on July 10 stayed the film’s release under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, following Madani’s petition. That order remains in force until the Central Government decides Madani’s representation, a deadline the court extended by one week.

Udaipur Files – Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder was slated for release on July 11 after receiving CBFC certification. The film portrays the June 2022 murder in Udaipur of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, allegedly carried out in retaliation for his social-media post supporting former BJP MP Nupur Sharma.

The case is now being tried by a special NIA court in Jaipur, where the accused face charges including under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.