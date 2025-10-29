'Udaipur files' producer Amit Jani receives death threat, case registered

Sambhal (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A case has been registered after film producer Amit Jani allegedly received a life threat over the phone, police said on Wednesday.

According to Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, Jani lodged a written complaint claiming he received the call at 4:19 PM on Monday while travelling from Moradabad to Sambhal.

"The caller, who identified himself as Mohammad Shabbir, asked if I was the one making 'Udaipur Files' or 'Sambhal Files'. When I said yes, he threatened that during the film's shooting or during the Bihar election campaign, he would blow me up along with my Defender vehicle," Jani alleged in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Hazrat Nagar Garhi police station under provisions related to criminal intimidation, officials said.

An investigation has been launched to trace the caller, the SP said. PTI COR KIS SHS SHS RT RT RT