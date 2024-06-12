Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat receives threat on social media, complaint filed

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Newly-elected BJP MP from Udaipur, Manna Lal Rawat, was allegedly threatened on social media following which a complaint was filed on Wednesday, police said.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that the threatening comments were posted on a video on YouTube.

After the MP informed the SP about the incident, the police swung into action to identify and arrest the accused.

Rawat said in a video statement that two men posted threatening comments in the comment section of a YouTube channel in which they threatened him while referring to the incident that happened with actor and BJP's Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.

Ranaut was slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport recently.

"I have brought the matter to the notice of SP Udaipur who has assured to take action against the accused after identifying them through a cyber team," he said. PTI SDA AS AS