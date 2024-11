Udaipur: New Mewar 'maharana' visits temple to complete father's mourning rituals

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Amid a deadlock over entry to Udaipur City Palace to have darshan of 'dhuni' after his coronation ceremony, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar on Wednesday reached Eklingnathji temple to complete his father’s mourning rituals.

Vishvaraj Singh, BJP MLA, reached the temple located on Nathdwara road and completed the rituals to end the mourning period that started with his father Mahendra Singh Mewar's death on November 10.

Additional security arrangements were made in the temple to ensure that the visit completes without any trouble.

In Udaipur, prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS (formerly 144 of CrPC) were imposed in areas around the City Palace to maintain law and order.

Vishvaraj Singh was on Monday anointed titular head of the erstwhile Mewar royal family at a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort following the death of his father.

He wanted to go to offer prayer at a 'dhuni' (sacred fire) in the City Palace premises and then to Eklingnath Temple to finish the ritual However, his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar through his lawyer got two public notices published in newspapers on Monday, prohibiting unauthorised entry to the palace and Eklingnathji temple.

The notice said that Shree Eklingji Trust Udaipur has decided to give entry to the temple on November 25 to only those authorised by the trust.

Arvind Singh Mewar, the younger brother of Mahendra Singh Mewar, is the chairman and managing trustee of the trust. The City Palace is also under his control.

After the notices appeared, policemen were deployed at the entry gate of the palace.

When Vishvaraj Singh was denied entry, violent protests erupted following which the district administration appointed a receiver on Monday night for the controversial portion of the Palace where 'Dhuni' is situated.

After this, Vishvaraj Singh returned to his residence without performing the ritual.

The stalemate between Vishvaraj and Arvind Singh Mewar's family continued yesterday with Vishvaraj and Arvind Singh Mewar's son Lakshyaraj Singh targeting each other without naming.

Lakshyaraj Singh told the media last night that endangering the lives of people in the name of ritual was not wrong.

He alleged that some people on government posts were mounting pressure on administration for their vested interest and were trying to forcefully enter his house.

Lakshyaraj Singh suggested that if someone wants to seek entry; he should go to the court. However, he said that Eklingnathji temple is open to the public and anyone can go there.

Negotiations are continuing for facilitating Vishvaraj Singh's entry to the palace for dhuni darshan.

SP Yogesh Goyal informed that some senior officers have arrived in Udaipur to resolve the matter. PTI SDA NB NB