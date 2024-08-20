Udaipur stabbing victim Devraj cremated amid tight security

Jaipur: A 15-year-old boy, who was stabbed by a fellow student and died after battling for his life for four days, was cremated in Udaipur on Tuesday morning amid tight security.

A large number of people joined the funeral procession of Devraj, whose stabbing sparked communal violence in Udaipur.

Sometime before the boy breathed his last on Monday, his sister tied a rakhi on his wrist in the hospital on Raksha Bandhan.

The body was handed over to Devraj's family after post-mortem early Tuesday, officials said.

His family members agreed to accept the body after they reached an agreement with officials on their demands on Monday night, they said.

The family has been assured of a compensation of Rs 51 lakh by the state government, a fast-track trial, a contractual job for one member and security, they added.

The funeral took place amid tight security arrangements, police said.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Udaipur and mobile internet services have been suspended in the wake of the communal violence on Friday, police said.

All government and private schools are also closed.

Devraj was attacked outside his school on Friday. After the incident, the local police detained the accused and arrested his father.

Protesting against the incident, members of Hindu outfits had set ablaze some cars at a motor garage and vandalised a shop in a mall.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people have been imposed in Udaipur.