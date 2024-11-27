Udaipur Tales international storytelling festival to be held on January 10-12

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) The 2025 edition of the international storytelling festival Udaipur Tales will be held between January 10 and 12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Festival co-founder Sushmita Singha said, "Udaipur Tales brings together a mix of voices from Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango and Ajay Kumar to international storytellers from South Africa, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Singapore." The festival will also introduce a unique theme of stories of food, she said.

"Visitors can expect to savour culinary tales that reflect the culture and heritage of different regions, blending narrative with flavour," Singha added. PTI SDA SZM SZM