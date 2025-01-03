Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival to host Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango, and writer-lyricist Divy Nidhi Sharma of "Laapata Ladies" fame will be among the storytellers at the upcoming Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival in Rajasthan's city of lakes.

Advertisment

The sixth edition of the festival, to be held at Park Exotica Resort in Udaipur from January 10-12, will put special focus on culinary narratives, exploring stories about food from various regions of India with an aim to revive and celebrate the ancient tradition of oral storytelling.

Dialogue writer Divy Nidhi Sharma, known for his work in "Laapata Ladies", "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" and "Anupamaa", will offer insights into contemporary narratives and the art of scriptwriting.

The three-day festival will also see participation of mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik who will share his interpretations of ancient Indian scriptures and their relevance in modern times in a session titled "Sati Savitri".

Advertisment

The festival will also feature Fouzia Dastango, touted to be India's first female Dastango. Fouzia, who is known for having revitalised the traditional form of Urdu storytelling, will present "Dastaan-e-Ghalib" as a tribute to the legendary poet.

Theatre and cinema veteran Makarand Deshpande will also attend the festival.

The diverse lineup of storytellers includes Ajay Kumar, Ahmad Faraz, Debjani, Shweta Nadkarni, Shilpa Mehta, Shona Malhotra, Adithiya Kothakota, and Shilpa will bring their unique narratives to the festival.

Advertisment

Performances by celebrities like Vicky Ahuja, Sameer Rahat, and the Qutbi Brothers will add another dimension to the storytelling experience.

"We are delighted to bring together such a distinguished group of storytellers for this edition of Udaipur Tales. Their diverse backgrounds and storytelling styles embody the rich tapestry of narratives that our festival seeks to celebrate," Salil Bhandari, co-founder of the festival, said in a statement.

Co-founder Sushmita Singha added that "storytelling transcends boundaries and unites us through shared experiences".

Advertisment

"This festival is a testament to the enduring power of stories to connect, inspire, and preserve our cultural heritage," she said.

The festival will also feature handcrafted items and gastronomic delights, each accompanied by its own unique story, offering a holistic cultural experience. PTI MAH RB