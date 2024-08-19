Udaipur violence: Teenage stabbing victim succumbs to injuries, tight security for Tuesday funeral

Jaipur, Aug` 19 (PTI) After battling for life for four days, a 15-year-old boy, whose stabbing by a fellow student sparked communal violence in Udaipur, succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Sometime before the boy - Devraj - breathed his last, his sister tied rakhi on his wrist in the hospital on Raksha Bandhan, Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal said.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in the city and mobile internet services were suspended for another 24 hours till 10 pm on Tuesday in the aftermath of the communal violence on Friday, police said.

Inspector General of Police (Udaipur) Ajaypal Lamba said that the boy died during treatment on Monday and the body has been shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

"The body will be handed over to his family after the postmortem," he said and appealed to people to maintain peace.

The boy's last rites take place on Tuesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Udaipur MLA Tarachand Jain said that a compensation of Rs 51 lakh will be provided to the deceased student's family.

"An agreement has been reached on giving a compensation of Rs 51 lakh by the state government, trial of the case in a fast track court, contractual job to one member and providing security to the family," Jain told reporters.

There was heavy police deployment outside the district hospital as well as additional forces in different parts of the city to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Devraj was attacked by a fellow student outside their school over some issue on Friday. After the incident, the local police had detained the accused and arrested his father.

Protesting against the incident, members of Hindu outfits had set ablaze some cars at a motor garage and vandalised a shop in a mall.

As tension prevailed over the incident, all government and private schools were closed till further orders and mobile internet services were suspended. Also, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people have been imposed in the city. PTI SDA RT RT