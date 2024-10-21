UDAN has transformed India's aviation sector: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the government's UDAN scheme, an initiative aimed at connecting smaller cities with air travel and making flying more affordable, has transformed India's aviation sector.

It has led to an increase in the number of airports and air routes, ensuring that crores of people have access to flying, he said on X on the eighth anniversary of the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.

"At the same time, it has had a major impact on boosting trade and commerce and furthering regional growth. In the times to come, we will keep strengthening the aviation sector and focusing on even better connectivity and comfort for the people," he said.

A government handle on X said the UDAN scheme has facilitated over 2.8 lakh flights, enabling 1.5 crore passengers to experience affordable air travel.

"The initiative has operationalized 86 aerodromes and established 617 routes, significantly enhancing connectivity across the country," it said. PTI KR TIR TIR