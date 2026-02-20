Udan Yatri Cafes open at Thiruvananthapuram airport, tea for Rs 10

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday inaugurated two Udan Yatri Cafes online at the airport here, where air passengers can now get tea for Rs 10.

This is the first Udan Cafe in Kerala, according to a government release.

The Udan Yatri Cafe is an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India to make travel more affordable by providing quality food at budget-friendly prices.

A cafe was opened at each of the domestic and international terminals of the airport, the release said.

"The initiative aligns with the government’s objective of enhancing affordability in aviation and complements the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity programme," it added.

At the cafes, tea will be available for Rs 10 and snacks for Rs 20, the release said.

In addition to Thiruvananthapuram, Udan Cafes have also been started at Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai aerodromes managed by Adani Airports, it noted.

Besides the cafes, the minister also formally inaugurated Digi Yatra services, which use facial recognition technology to enable contactless and paperless movement through airport checkpoints, at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

Four gates have been set up for Digi Yatra, which helps domestic passengers easily enter the airport and complete check-in procedures.

During the trial operation period, from June 2024 to January 2026, about 21 per cent of passengers used the service, the release added. PTI HMP SSK