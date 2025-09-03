Uday Jain appears before SIT in Soujanya case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 3 (PTI) Uday Jain, who is facing allegations from Soujanya's family in the 2012 rape and murder case, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Wednesday, police said.

Jain has been named as one of the accused in the Soujanya rape and murder case by an anonymous woman witness, who testified before the Belthangady police identifying him as a perpetrator of the crime.

Police sources said Jain's presence followed summons issued by the SIT for questioning in connection with the case.

The investigation has gained momentum in recent weeks after renewed allegations from the victim's family.

Soujanya, a 17-year-old student, was allegedly raped and murdered in Dharmasthala in 2012. PTI COR AMP KH