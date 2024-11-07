Udayanraje Bhosale slams Rahul Gandhi over reference to `pliant' Maharajas

Pune, Nov 7 (PTI) Satara Lok Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming the erstwhile royalty when writing about how the East India Company manipulated Indian rulers.

Advertisment

Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, claimed that Gandhi's article showed disrespect to the iconic Maratha king too, though the Congress leader nowhere mentioned Shivaji Maharaj in his editorial piece in the National Herald.

"While writing or speaking about several 'yug-purush' (era-defining) personalities including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Gandhi should have shown respect. All these people have made a big contribution to this land," the BJP MP said.

"Shivaji Maharaj never compromised, never gave up ethics, never partnered with anyone," he said.

Advertisment

Rahul Gandhi's editorial piece did not have any reference to Shivaji Maharaj or any other erstwhile Maharajas.

It said the East India Company choked India by partnering with, bribing, and threatening the more pliant among the maharajas and nawabs. PTI SPK KRK