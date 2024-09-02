Uddhav accused of shifting from "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" to "Nara-e-Takbir"

New Delhi: Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) supremo Uddhav Thackeray appeared embracing a slogan traditionally associated with Muslim communities, "Nara-e-Takbir Allahu Akbar," in a viral video.

This shift from the iconic "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji," a slogan deeply rooted in Maratha heritage and Hindu ethos, marks a significant change in Thackeray's political messaging.

The adoption of "Nara-e-Takbir" sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing shock and questioning the ideological direction of Thackeray, who has long been associated with his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva politics.

This change in political rhetoric comes at a time when Thackeray is navigating the complex waters of alliance politics within the INDIA coalition, aiming to broaden his voter base beyond the traditional Shiv Sena supporters.

The slogan, often chanted during Muslim festivals or as a call to unity, has been interpreted by some as an attempt to solidify support among Muslim voters, who have shown dissatisfaction with previous political alignments over issues like the Waqf Amendment Bill.

However, this strategic shift has not been without its backlash.

Political analysts suggest that this move could be part of a larger strategy to redefine Shiv Sena's image from a regional, Hindu-centric party to a more inclusive political entity capable of appealing to a broader electorate in the diverse state of Maharashtra.

Thackeray's recent public engagements, including breaking the Ramzan fast at public events, further underline this shift towards a more secular image.

Whether this will translate into electoral success or further complicate his political narrative remains to be seen. However, it undeniably marks a notable chapter in the ongoing saga of Maharashtra's dynamic political theater, where every slogan chanted carries layers of historical, cultural, and political significance.