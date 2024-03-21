Uddhav backs Shivaji’s descendant Shahu Maharaj to win Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat

Pune, Mar 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party will rally behind Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to make him victorious in the Lok Sabha polls.

Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement for the April-May polls, Thackeray said Shahu Maharaj will be the opposition alliance's candidate from Kolhapur in southwestern Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are constituents of the MVA, a state-level grouping which is part of the INDIA bloc.

"There is a deep connect between the Thackeray family and Shahu Maharaj since the days of my grandfather. I am sure this relation will remain intact in the current and future generations too," said Thackeray after meeting Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

"I am sure Shiv Sainiks will make Shahu Maharaj victorious from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat because it is a matter of Maharashtra's pride," said the former CM.

Thackeray said he will campaign for Shahu Maharaj, a widely respected figure, and also take part in his victory rally after the results in June.

The Sena (UBT) leader maintained he has taken Shahu Maharaj's blessings to become victorious in his ongoing fight with his political rivals. PTI SPK RSY