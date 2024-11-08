Uddhav became CM by sacrificing Hindutva, will not win more than 25 seats: Rane

Sindhudurg, Nov 8 (PTI) BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying he became the chief minister of Maharashtra by sacrificing Hindutva and that his party would not win more than 25 seats in the state assembly polls.

Addressing party workers and campaigning for his elder son Nilesh, who is in the fray from Kudal constituency in Sindhudurg district, Rane said the Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) cannot work in favour of the state.

The opposition is trying to attack the BJP or Mahayuti on the issue of development, the former Union minister said, adding that the opposition criticises the government as it cannot digest development work.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) said something the other day. The head of the Shiv Sena and son of Balasaheb (Thackeray) says in a rally that if you don't want to permit (animal sacrifice) during Bakri Eid, then don't permit lanterns during Diwali. Balasaheb would have shot him for his remarks," Rane said on the purported remarks.

Both Rane and Uddhav are known to be bitter critics of each other.

"He became the CM by sacrificing Hindutva...His party (Sena UBT) will not win more than 25 seats," Rane said on the November 20 assembly elections.

"What did his government do in the Konkan region when Uddhav was the CM? Did he bring any project? He is the most illiterate person in politics and administration, still he wants to become the CM," the former chief minister said.

Rane also alleged that Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya indulged in corruption during the coronavirus pandemic. PTI PR NP