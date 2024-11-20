Uddhav casts vote with family; urges people to protect Maharashtra's self-respect through voting

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday cast his vote in Mumbai, and urged people to exercise their franchise by coming out in large numbers in order to "protect the self respect of Maharashtra".

Advertisment

Thackeray cast vote with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas in Bandra East.

"Vote in large numbers and protect the self-respect of Maharashtra," the former chief minister said.

Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai is in the fray from the Bandra East assembly constituency.

Advertisment

This is the first time that Uddhav Thackeray and his family members are voting for their relative.

Aaditya Thackeray is seeking his re-election from the Worli seat in the city that he currently represents.