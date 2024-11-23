Uddhav chose wrong path due to greed for power: MP CM Yadav; hails BJP's Maharashtra polls win

Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday congratulated the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra for their landslide victory in the state polls and said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray chose the wrong path due to his greed for power.

Advertisment

Speaking at a function organised at the party's state headquarters to celebrate its victory in neighbouring Maharashtra, Yadav said the election results were a lesson for Uddhav Thackeray and the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar.

He said people have given their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and voted for the BJP in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and other states.

Yadav reiterated that the soul of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray must have been in pain the day his party allied with the Congress.

Advertisment

"Bala saheb fought against the Congress all his life, but unfortunately, I have to say that Uddhav Thackeray chose the wrong path as he was greedy for power," he said.

The chief minister said the people of Maharashtra had given a mandate in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in 2019, but the Congress came to power through manipulation.

"Now the people of Maharashtra have given a clear mandate for the BJP and its allies, proving that whatever was done at that time was wrong," he said.

Advertisment

Yadav said Congress first lost the country and then states as it is involved in the politics of negativity and its leaders were engaged in their internal strife.

"For us, the nation comes first, but for the Congress, a family is first," he said. PTI ADU ARU