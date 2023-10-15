Uddhav committed sin by joining hands with socialists who had insulted Bal Thackeray: Shinde

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has committed a "sin" of pandering to socialists who had insulted and opposed party founder Bal Thackeray in his lifetime.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters in neighbouring Thane, Shinde charged that the move to join hands with socialist leaders amounted to "adulterating" the Hindutva ideology.

"Even Balasaheb Thackeray will not forgive such an act of joining hands with Congress and socialists. Uddhav Thackeray has committing a sin of joining hands with socialists who insulted and opposed Balasaheb Thackeray in his lifetime," said Shinde whose rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last year led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde was reacting to remarks made by Thackeray while addressing a gathering of 21 socialist parivar parties earlier in the day.

Advertisment

Thackeray had said old differences with socialists were mainly ideological which can be settled for the cause of democracy.

"Despite differences, Acharya Atre, SA Dange and (Bal) Thackeray were on the same page during the movement for a united Maharashtra," he added.

In a swipe at Thackeray, Shinde said those who speak of Hindutva, however, had no qualms in joining hands with parties like the Congress, which Bal Thackeray wanted to "bury forever".

The people will pull off the fake Hindutva masks of such persons in the upcoming elections, Shinde added.

"No matter how much you try, it is impossible to defeat Narendra Modi. In the elections, people will show you your place. Modiji will win the 2024 elections with a record number of seats," he said. PTI MR NSK