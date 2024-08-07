Uddhav eyeing Maharashtra CM's post, visiting Delhi to ensure Cong support: BJP

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Delhi is aimed at enlisting the support of Congress for his chief ministerial ambitions and he will never raise issues concerning farmers, women, and youths of Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray has gone to Delhi not to raise issues affecting women, farmers or youths of Maharashtra. He is gone to the national capital to seek Congress' support as he wants to become chief minister again (after assembly elections due in October)," BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said.

Thackeray on Tuesday embarked on his maiden three-day visit to Delhi after the Maha Vika Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) won 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Thackeray is expected to meet leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand.

"Thackeray always criticises the visit of chief ministers (of BJP and Shiv Sena) to Delhi and dismisses them as their weakness," Shelar told reporters.

Shelar suggested political compulsions forced Thackeray to travel to Delhi and meet Congress leaders for their support.

"He is not in Delhi to seek help for farmers who lost their crops due to excess showers or employment for the youth. He has not even raised the issue of Maratha reservation in Delhi during his meetings," the BJP leader alleged.

Thackeray became chief minister of Maharashtra in November 2019 after severing ties with old friend BJP and joining hands with ideologically incompatible NCP (undivided) and Congress.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray was toppled in June 2022 after a bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs joined the camp led by Eknath Shinde, who succeeded Thackeray as the chief minister with the support of the BJP.