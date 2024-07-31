Uddhav hits out at ally-turned-adversary Fadnavis over Deshmukh's allegations

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the allegations levelled by NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, and threw down a challenge to the former ally saying "either you will be there, or I will." Speaking at a gathering of party workers, Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Maharashtra once again to campaign in the coming assembly elections after the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"Anil Deshmukh recently spoke about how Fadnavis planned to put me and (Uddhav's son) Aaditya behind bars. After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Thackeray said, indicating how acrimonious the relations between the two former good friends have become.

Reacting to Thackeray's tirade elsewhere, Fadnavis said he does not bother anyone on his own, but "if anyone messes with me, I do not spare him either." Last week Deshmukh, a former home minister of the state, alleged that an 'intermediary' of Fadnavis had asked him to provide affidavits against important figures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, including then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister Aaditya Thackeray, to avoid getting embroiled in litigation himself. Fadnavis promptly denied the allegation.

Speaking on Wednesday, meanwhile, Thackeray also said that Fadnavis was a different person earlier.

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was a constituent of the BJP-led Maharashtra government from 2014 to 2019 when Fadnavis was the chief minister.

PM Modi was "made to sweat" (given a tough time) in Maharashtra during the recent Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray said, referring to the energetic campaign of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in which his party is a constituent along with the Congress and the NCP (SP).

"Modi must come to Maharashtra for Vidhan Sabha polls," he added.

Assembly polls are likely to take place in October this year.

There was anger among people, Thackeray said, adding that Muslims and Christians have backed his Shiv Sena (UBT) in large numbers.

He also accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of "looting" Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was being financially weakened and its money diverted for other infrastructure agencies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), the former chief minister alleged.

After returning to power, the MVA government will scrap the MMRDA, Thackeray vowed. PTI PR NP KRK