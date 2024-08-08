Uddhav in Delhi to promote himself as CM candidate but people will reject him: Danve

Mumbai: BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Thursday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray once mocked the ministers from Maharashtra who frequented Delhi, but now he was in the national capital to solicit support for himself as the Opposition's chief ministerial candidate.
BJP leaders in the state have been targeting Thackeray over his ongoing three-day Delhi visit and meetings with top Congress leaders there. Thackeray, a former BJP ally, is now part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance along with the Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).
"Uddhav distanced himself from Hindutva, disrespected the 2019 assembly elections mandate, and formed a government in Maharashtra by aligning with the Congress and NCP. As a result, the people are now about to reject him in the coming elections," said Danve, a former Union minister.
"His Hindutva is diluted to such an extent that Thackeray can not even condemn the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh," he further alleged.
Thackeray once ridiculed senior ministers from Maharashtra when they visited Delhi, Danve said.
"Now he finds himself in a situation where he is seeking support for his candidacy for the chief minister's post. He is actively trying to present himself as a leader capable for that role," the BJP leader added.
When he was chief minister, Thackeray visited the Mantralaya (state secretariat) here only once which underscored his "efficiency", Danve said.