Uddhav inaugurates MNS' 'Deepotsav'; Thackeray cousins bond over event, light up tie-up talk

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The growing bonhomie between the once estranged Thackeray cousins was on full public display on Friday as the two leaders and their family members came together for a Diwali event, further "lighting" up the buzz around their political alliance in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family took part in 'Deepotsav', an annual event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), headed by his cousin Raj, at central Mumbai's Shivaji Park and the former CM even inaugurated the programme, cementing their reconciliation.

The 'Deepotsav' event was symbolic and important optic-wise as both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray arrived in the same car in full media glare. In another car arrived Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav, with Amit, son of Raj, seated next to him. Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas and Raj's younger daughter Urvashi were in the rear seat of the car, which was being driven by Aaditya.

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and Raj's spouse Sharmila arrived in another car to take part in the event.

Kunda, mother of Raj, was seen getting emotional at the family reunion. She is paternal as well as maternal aunt to Uddhav Thackeray.

Though there was no overt political angle to what was a festive event, the covert message was clear -- the Thackeray family stands together ahead of the local body polls, which are crucial both for MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), and political future of their leaders.

"Today's Diwali is special. The unity of Marathi manoos and its light will bring happiness in everyone's lives," Uddhav said at the event.

Ahead of the programme, Aaditya said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park is once again ready to shine brightly in dazzling light! Every year, the 'Deepotsav' organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena captivates everyone.

"The special highlight is that the illumination during this Deepotsav enhances the beauty of our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, making it stand out. The inauguration of this Deepotsav is being held today by the party chief, Shri Uddhavsaheb Thackeray. I am very excited to witness this magnificent spectacle during the days of Diwali!" This was the seventh time --- third in October --- that the Thackeray cousins have met since July 5.

Raj quit the undivided Shiv Sena blaming Uddhav for his exit in 2005 and floated the MNS in 2006. They had been political rivals since then.

However, after the drubbing of their parties in the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2024 -- the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, while MNS drew a blank -- both leaders decided to put behind their political acrimony and find a common ground for survival.

The coming together of the two parties ahead of the rural and urban body polls, which are to be held before January 31, 2026, is a mere formality now, their party leaders emphasised.

In 2022, then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) had inaugurated the MNS-organised Deepotsav. In the past, Raj has supported the BJP in polls.

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena suffered a split and led to the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. PTI PR RSY