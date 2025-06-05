Uddhav insulted Raj, says Nitesh Rane; claims 'Ladha Aapalya Shivsenesathi' meant for Aaditya

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had insulted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray in the past.

Speaking to reporters in Solapur, Rane, a BJP MLA, also said Uddhav Thackeray must admit the 'Ladha Aapalya Shivsenesathi' (fight for your Shiv Sena) was meant to promote his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"Uddhav Thackeray consistently insulted Raj Thackeray and forced him to leave the party. Raj was always seen as inheritor of the legacy of late Balasaheb Thackeray. That is why senior leaders of both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are disturbed, They know what had happened. I am not against the family reuniting, but how can one forget the insults heaped on Raj," Rane claimed.

Speaking about the 'Ladha Aapalya Shivsenesathi' campaign launched by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Rane said, "It seems this campaign is chiefly for Aaditya Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray should openly admit it. This campaign is not for the Shiv Sena." Rane also said the first draft of the Constitution prepared by Babasaheb Ambedkar did not contain the word 'secular'.

It was later inserted by the Congress, he claimed. PTI ND BNM