Uddhav is like Nero who played fiddle when Rome burned: Shinde

Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) Taking swipes at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday likened him to "Nero who played the fiddle while Rome burned".

Speaking at a `thanksgiving rally' of his party, the Shiv Sena, at Junnar in Pune district, Shinde said he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he was born to bring golden days in the lives of common people.

He wanted to make the common man "superman," said Shinde, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, bringing down the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

"They feel happy when people quit (and label) those who quit as garbage and traitors. When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the fiddle. Their case is similar," Shinde said, targeting Thackeray, his former boss.

"These people feel happy when the houses of other people burn, and also when their own house burns," Shinde added.

He was referring to recent exits of several leaders including former MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Shinde also asked party workers to gear up for local body polls across the state which have been pending for almost three years now.