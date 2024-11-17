Uddhav lambasts Shinde Sena for 'use and throw' policy; says Vanga family disrespected

Palghar, Nov 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of deploying a "use and throw" policy and cited the treatment given to Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga.

Vanga, the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Vanga, was denied a ticket for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls by the Shinde faction. He had won the 2019 polls on a (undivided) Shiv Sena ticket and had sided with Shinde when the party split in June 2022.

Thackeray was addressing a rally in Boisar here for MVA candidates Vishwas Valvi (Boisar) and Jayendra Dubla (Palghar).

"The ruling party has a 'use and throw' policy. The Vanga family has been disrespected," Thackeray said.

He also said port projects in Vadhavan and Murbe in the district would threaten the coastline and affect the livelihoods of the region's fishing communities.

The former chief minister said he was against destruction in the name of development and vowed to scrap such projects after coming to power.

Speaking on poll authorities checking the bags of leaders amid the code of conduct for the assembly polls, Thackeray jibed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bags would only yield "hollow promises".

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI COR BNM