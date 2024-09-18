Uddhav-led Sena had planned to sell ticket for Vaijapur assembly seat, claims MLA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 18 (PTI) In a sharp attack on Uddhav Thackeray, ruling Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare has claimed a plan was devised to seek money for fielding a candidate on the undivided Shiv Sena's ticket in the Vaijapur constituency during the 2019 assembly polls.

Bornare said had Bal Thackeray been alive he would have hung Uddhav Thackeray upside down for allying with Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has not yet responded to Bornare's allegations.

Bornare's comments come days after Thackeray slammed "traitors", without naming Bornare, for betraying undivided Shiv Sena and aligning with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"A person who worked as the chief minister of Maharashtra for two-and-a-half years (Uddhav Thackeray) has lost his mental balance. Perhaps the only thing he did was allot a ticket to a Shivsainik like me. But many things happened while giving this candidature," said Bornare.

A video of Bornare ranting out against Thackeray has gone viral.

"A plan was made to sell the ticket to a person from the Vaijapur assembly constituency in exchange for money," Bornare claimed.

Bornare, who was with undivided Shiv Sena earlier, had defeated Abhay Kailasrao Patil of NCP (undivided) in 2019 from the Vaijapur assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

He also accused Thackeray of using intemperate language against him.

"The individual says I would have been strung upside down. This is the language used by a former chief minister. On the contrary, had Bal Thackeray been alive, he would have hung Uddhav Thackeray upside down for joining hands with Congress," Bornare added. PTI AW NSK