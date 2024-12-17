Uddhav Thackeray meets CM Devendra Fadnavis in Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's chamber in the Vidhan Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The former state CM was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during the meeting with senior BJP leader Fadnavis.

Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived here on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

He will also take part in the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party meeting in the evening.

Advertisment

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.