Uddhav meets CM Fadnavis, Speaker Narwekar in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Advertisment

Aaditya later told reporters that he and his father extended good wishes to Fadnavis and Narwekar.

"We talked about taking a step towards showing political maturity and working together in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," the former minister said.

Aaditya said no discussion was held on the post of the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Advertisment

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during their meeting with Fadnavis in the latter's chamber.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

The 15th legislative assembly is without LoP since none of the three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi could win 10 per cent of seats in the November 20 polls.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10.

Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

He will also take part in the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party meeting in the evening.

Advertisment

Ties between Fadnavis and Thackeray strained after Shiv Sena (undivided) snapped its old association with BJP in November 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post and joined hands with the Congress and undivided NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Uddhav had severely criticised Fadnavis and BJP leadership at election rallies.

The Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won 230 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, restricting the opposition MVA to 46 seats. PTI MR CLS GK NSK