Uddhav meets Narwekar, demands appointment of Leaders of Opposition in both Houses

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that Leaders of Opposition be appointed in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature before the current winter session winds up.

The session is scheduled to end on Sunday.

He met assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and made the demand, Thackeray, a member of the legislative council, told reporters. The same demand was also raised with council chairman Ram Shinde, he said.

He was told that the decision will be taken soon, said the former chief minister, adding, "We requested the speaker as well as the chairman that leaders of opposition be announced by tomorrow or day after." The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Bhaskar Jadhav for the post in the lower house. Its Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Congress has nominated Satej Patil for the post in the upper house.

Thackeray said this was perhaps the first time that a session of the Maharashtra legislature is being conducted without the LoPs in both the houses.

An LoP can raise the people's voice and speak to officials with a sense of authority or seek information from them, Thackeray said, adding, "It is necessary to have a leader of opposition to keep democracy alive."