Uddhav meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Tuesday at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai.

Advertisment

The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, but its details were not yet known.

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were also part of the meeting, an NCP functionary said.

Pawar's party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. PTI PR GK