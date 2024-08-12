Uddhav met one of Gupta brothers accused of corruption in SA, alleges Nirupam

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met one of the Gupta brothers, accused of corruption in South Africa, during his visit to the national capital last week.

He said the meeting took place at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence in the national capital on August 7 where one of the brothers arrived in a "black luxurious car".

He, however, did not specify which of the brothers Thackeray met. The three Gupta brothers - Ajay, Rajesh and Atul having business interests in several sectors are accused of corruption in South Africa.

Reacting to Nirupam's allegation, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Raut said, "I am not aware of this. Need to check who met (whom)." Nirupam said one of the Gupta brothers was also arrested in a case related to suicide of a Dehradun-based realtor.

"Why did Uddhav Thackeray meet one of the Gupta brothers involved in corruption as well in a suicide case? Uddhav Thackeray must clarify this," Nirpuma said and sought checking of CCTV footage of Raut's residence to substantiate the claim.

Nirupam also asked whether Thackeray had investments in Africa and if the Gupta brothers were involved in these ventures.

He challenged the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief to clarify his position.